Azerbaijan eyes to greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20
By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:
Azerbaijan intends to greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said Sept. 20 during the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018.
He said that this can be achieved by virtue of new technologies that make it possible to improve the process and make the production more environment-friendly.
Story still developing
