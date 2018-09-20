Azerbaijan eyes to greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said Sept. 20 during the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018.

He said that this can be achieved by virtue of new technologies that make it possible to improve the process and make the production more environment-friendly.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news