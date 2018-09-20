Uzbek company testing online taxi service in Samarkand

20 September 2018 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The iTaxi company in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, together with the regional administration, has launched an experimental project to provide taxi services through a mobile app, Uzbek media reported on Sept. 20

The project will serve as a bridge between passengers and professional licensed drivers, the company said.

Presently, drivers who have their own cars are being hired. There are only a few requirements. First of all, the cars should be produced in 2009 or later. There will be no need to paint the cars. The company will also help with the quick registration of license.

Another obvious benefit for drivers is that the company will not take interests from drivers. So, all the money the drivers earn will be completely theirs.

The iTaxi app can already be downloaded from AppStore and Play Market.

