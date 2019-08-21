Installation of new railroad switches continues on Azerbaijani railways (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is installing new railroad switches on the country's railway lines, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Railways.

Elchin Mammadov, an official of the Azerbaijan Railways, told Trend about the benefits of new switches that meet modern standards.

He said that new switches are currently being installed at Poylu and Ganja stations. On Aug. 5, the renewal of 156 switches began on the Ganja-Boyuk Kasik railway. Unlike the old ones, the new switches installed on reinforced concrete beams and sleepers are more effective in terms of reliability and safety of railway traffic. To date, 13 switches have been replaced and the installation of four new ones in Poylu and another 10 in Ganja continues.

Mammadov noted that work on updating railroad switches is carried out by specialized railway enterprises No. 5 and No. 11 of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The switches are imported from Kazakhstan and Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news