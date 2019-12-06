Tokayev: Kazakhstan ready to offer special benefits for German investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.6

Kazakhstan is ready to offer special conditions for German investors, which would be beneficial for both Kazakhstan and Germany, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

He made the statement during a joint press conference for the media held with the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel during his two-day official visit to Germany.

Stressing that Germany has become the first state of the European Union, which he visits with an official visit as President, Tokayev called it as important to further strengthen the partnership.

According to Tokayev, the main purpose of his visit is to give additional impetus to economic cooperation and political interaction between the countries.

“Being the 4th largest economy in the world, Germany holds the 12th position in our economy in terms of investment presence. In the near future, 700 large, medium and small assets of our economy will be privatized, which opens up good opportunities for German entrepreneurs. The more investments will be attracted, the more profitable it will be for both sides,” he said.

Furthermore, commenting on the decline in trade between the two countries, which over eight months of 2019, exports from Kazakhstan to Germany fell by 21.4 percent, which experts attribute to the situation in the oil market, Tokayev said that the main purpose of the today's visit is to change the situation.

"Therefore, during the negotiations, I have made a number of proposals to Mrs. Chancellor,” Tokayev said.

In turn, Angela Merkel in her speech called the talks with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as fruitful and expressed confidence that its results will elevate bilateral ties to a new level.

