Azerbaijan increases import of cars

14 January 2020 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
SOCAR: Technically we’re able to supply oil to parties wishing to buy it
Oil&Gas 19:09
Anglo Asian Mining production volume grew in Azerbaijan last year
Business 19:08
Azerbaijan's Gazakh Cement Plant LLC reveals production of building materials
Business 18:49
Services included in Compulsory Medical Insurance Package in Azerbaijan disclosed
Society 18:44
Azerbaijan’s AZVIRT LLC continues reconstruction of road in Kyrgyzstan
Construction 18:17
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP increasing production of bakery ovens
Business 18:12
Latest
Prices of goods imported by Kazakhstan increase
Business 19:09
SOCAR: Technically we’re able to supply oil to parties wishing to buy it
Oil&Gas 19:09
Anglo Asian Mining production volume grew in Azerbaijan last year
Business 19:08
Turkmenistan, UN adopt joint working plans for 2020
Turkmenistan 18:54
Azerbaijan's Gazakh Cement Plant LLC reveals production of building materials
Business 18:49
Turkmenistan considers entry to WTO
Turkmenistan 18:48
Services included in Compulsory Medical Insurance Package in Azerbaijan disclosed
Society 18:44
Kish int'l Energy Exhibition to be held in Iran
Iran 18:42
Azerbaijan’s AZVIRT LLC continues reconstruction of road in Kyrgyzstan
Construction 18:17