Economy minister: Azerbaijan's non-oil exports up

16 January 2020 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The export volume in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector reached $1.9 billion in monetary terms, the country's Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said at a press conference on the results of socio-economic development in 2019, Trend reports.

In 2019, a new wave of economic reforms began in the country, which laid the foundation for the wide development of the private non-oil sector and the expansion of the volume of non-oil exports, the minister said.

The growth in the country's non-oil sector was 3.5 percent, while real GDP growth was 2.2 percent, Jabbarov stressed.

The minister noted that in the non-oil sector, the highest growth was recorded in the industry, where it amounted to 13.9 percent.

The volume of investments in fixed assets In the non-oil sector grew by 3.5 percent, and their share in the total investment portfolio grew by 4.5 percentage points, reaching 69.7 percent.

A press conference of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry on the results of the country's socio-economic development in 2019 is being held on Jan. 16.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's economy ministry talks its strategic tasks (PHOTO)
Business 13:24
Minister: Population's income in Azerbaijan exceeds average annual inflation
Business 12:53
Economy minister: Poverty level in Azerbaijan down tenfold
Economy 12:27
Consumer price index up in Azerbaijan in December 2019
Business 15 January 17:53
Azerbaijan's export volumes up in 2019
Finance 14 January 17:31
Air cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan in 2019
Business 14 January 16:47
Latest
Uzbekistan to implement investment plans under new program
Business 14:22
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrumentation Factory talks production of ball valves
Business 14:18
Global refining intake to rise on recovery in refined product demand
Oil&Gas 14:18
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan see increase in joint economic projects
Kazakhstan 14:16
Erdogan: TANAP turns Turkey into energy hub
Oil&Gas 14:15
Decision on future of Kazakh Bek Air company to be announced by end of January
Kazakhstan 14:07
New appointments made in SOCAR’s Azneft PU
Oil&Gas 14:00
SOCAR Georgia Gas branch's service center attacked
Oil&Gas 13:56
166 victims of Ukraine plane crash in Iran identified
Iran 13:44