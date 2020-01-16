Economy minister: Azerbaijan's non-oil exports up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The export volume in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector reached $1.9 billion in monetary terms, the country's Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said at a press conference on the results of socio-economic development in 2019, Trend reports.

In 2019, a new wave of economic reforms began in the country, which laid the foundation for the wide development of the private non-oil sector and the expansion of the volume of non-oil exports, the minister said.

The growth in the country's non-oil sector was 3.5 percent, while real GDP growth was 2.2 percent, Jabbarov stressed.

The minister noted that in the non-oil sector, the highest growth was recorded in the industry, where it amounted to 13.9 percent.

The volume of investments in fixed assets In the non-oil sector grew by 3.5 percent, and their share in the total investment portfolio grew by 4.5 percentage points, reaching 69.7 percent.

A press conference of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry on the results of the country's socio-economic development in 2019 is being held on Jan. 16.

