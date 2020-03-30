Production not to stop in Iran amid Coronavirus

Business 30 March 2020 10:04 (UTC+04:00)
Production not to stop in Iran amid Coronavirus
Tender to purchase material and technical resources opens in Turkmenistan
Tender to purchase material and technical resources opens in Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan sees increase in coronavirus cases
Uzbekistan sees increase in coronavirus cases
More coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan
More coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan
Latest
Tender to purchase material and technical resources opens in Turkmenistan Tenders 10:33
Uzbekistan sees increase in coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 10:27
Iran's chemical, petrochemical industry increases production Oil&Gas 10:24
More coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:07
Production not to stop in Iran amid Coronavirus Business 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
MP: Massive donations to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus shows national solidarity Society 09:45
Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 57,298 Europe 09:39
Iranian government pays loan to damaged businesses Business 09:31
China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy Other News 09:19
VISA considering Azerbaijan as financial market open to innovations Economy 09:14
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s aide tests positive for coronavirus Israel 08:45
South Korea coronavirus cases rise steadily, more financial aid expected Other News 08:23
Trump extends national social distancing guidelines to April 30 US 07:44
Vietnam PM asks major cities to prepare for lockdown to stop virus Other News 06:59
Trudeau continues self-isolating after his wife's recovery from COVID-19 World 05:50
5.1-magnitude quake hits Northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge Other News 05:09
Egypt condemns Yemeni Houthis' missile attacks on Saudi cities Arab World 04:24
France reports 2,599 new coronavirus cases, 292 additional deaths Europe 02:57
Turkey's COVID-19 cases rise to 9,217, death toll hits 131 Turkey 02:15
All Moscow’s residents to stay in home self-isolation from Monday Russia 01:12
Somali army kills 142 al-Shabab militants during operation World 00:23
Syria reports 1st death case of COVID-19 Arab World 29 March 23:37
Coronavirus deaths fall again in Italy Europe 29 March 22:39
EIA decreases previously forecast oil extraction volume in Kazakhstan for 2020 Oil&Gas 29 March 21:36
Brunei reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 126 in total Other News 29 March 21:12
Nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in UK Europe 29 March 20:52
Saudi Arabia expands lockdown as coronavirus death toll doubles Arab World 29 March 20:03
Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528 Europe 29 March 19:29
Saudi intercepts missiles in attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthis Arab World 29 March 18:41
Herbal medicine being tested for treatment of coronavirus in Iran Iran 29 March 17:55
VISA considering Azerbaijan as financial market open to innovations Economy 29 March 17:46
Permanent representative: PACE leadership must change approach periodically demonstrated in relation to Azerbaijan Politics 29 March 17:44
Kazakhstan's Atyrau to close for quarantine to battle coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 29 March 17:34
Enterprises in Iran's industrial parks restore production Business 29 March 17:30
Azerbaijan confirms 27 more coronavirus cases Society 29 March 17:21
Expert: Impact of global shocks on Azerbaijan's economy and society is minimal Finance 29 March 17:02
Azerbaijan's Central Bank attracts funds Finance 29 March 16:52
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from France through its ports Turkey 29 March 16:47
Azerbaijan extends deadlines for paying taxes and filing declarations Finance 29 March 16:44
Production of some Iranian industrial products decreases Business 29 March 16:43
Azerbaijani company to increase disinfectant production Business 29 March 16:22
Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mines & Trade announces volume of foreign investments Business 29 March 16:04
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Tekirdag announced Turkey 29 March 16:02
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Morocco through its ports Turkey 29 March 15:59
Management Union of Medical Territorial Units: Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan under control Society 29 March 15:59
Total amount of donations to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus disclosed Society 29 March 15:54
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Ukraine through its ports Turkey 29 March 15:54
Iran reveals volume of investments in employment loans Business 29 March 15:33
Coronavirus confirmed in one more Kazakh city Kazakhstan 29 March 15:29
Support to Exports Guarantee Fund of Iran to continue Business 29 March 15:13
Exports via Bilasuvar customs of Iran increase Business 29 March 15:04
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Hopa announced Turkey 29 March 15:02
Value of new projects in Iran's mining and industrial sector announced Business 29 March 14:55
Spread of coronavirus decreases in some provinces of Iran Iran 29 March 14:45
Azerbaijani parliament holds first videoconference Politics 29 March 14:40
Five Kazakh cities to be quarantined off over coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 29 March 14:34
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Eregli announced Turkey 29 March 14:24
Coronavirus cases count up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 29 March 14:10
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Russia through its ports Turkey 29 March 14:05
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on March 29 Finance 29 March 14:04
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Aliaga announced Turkey 29 March 14:01
Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran Iran 29 March 14:00
Rouhani: Iran's priority is to protect people's health Iran 29 March 13:57
Minister: Goods abundantly available in Iran stores Iran 29 March 13:45
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Karabiga announced World 29 March 13:26
Entry, exit in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district limited due to special quarantine regime Society 29 March 13:26
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Izmir announced Turkey 29 March 13:24
Exports of products via Mehran customs of Iran up Business 29 March 13:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 29 Finance 29 March 13:09
Oil transportation via Batman Dortyol pipeline through Turkey up Oil&Gas 29 March 13:08
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Iskenderun announced Turkey 29 March 13:07
Regional countries request Iranian coronavirus diagnostic test kits Iran 29 March 13:06
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs supports local production of hand sanitizers Society 29 March 12:54
Mehriban Aliyeva: Up-to-the-minute decisions of doctors, their professional knowledge and skills, their dedication and compassion are our main weapon and hope (PHOTO) Politics 29 March 12:51
Rouhani: We need to prepare to live with virus Iran 29 March 12:47
Oil transportation via Ceyhan Kirikkale pipeline through Turkey down Oil&Gas 29 March 12:41
Kyrgyzstan increases car imports from Turkey Turkey 29 March 12:35
Georgia increases oil and oil products' import from Turkey Business 29 March 12:34
Deputy minister: Iran needs 50 million masks per week Society 29 March 12:34
Turkmenistan increases import of cement from Turkey Turkey 29 March 12:32
Oil transportation through BTC down Oil&Gas 29 March 12:24
Baby infected with coronavirus in Iran Society 29 March 12:23
Free automatic prolongation of Asan Imza certificates Society 29 March 11:58
Volume of cargo transshipped via Turkish Port of Kocaeli disclosed Turkey 29 March 11:48
Jack Ma Foundation, Alibaba Foundation donate to Azerbaijan to fight COVID-19 Politics 29 March 11:46
Gasoline consumption continues to decrease in Iran Oil&Gas 29 March 11:41
Price of wheat purchased from farmers increases in Iran Business 29 March 11:29
Volume of kilka caught in Mazandaran province of Iran revealed Business 29 March 11:21
Investments in Iran's Aras Free Trade Industrial Zone increase Business 29 March 11:12
Trump gives up quarantine on New York, CDC issues travel advisory over COVID-19 US 29 March 10:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 March 09:47
Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 416 in a day Europe 29 March 09:16
Azerbaijani company to start exporting cars Business 29 March 09:00
Detroit auto show canceled due to coronavirus US 29 March 08:29
China's Wuhan reports zero increase in COVID-19 cases Other News 29 March 07:53
Saudi air defense forces intercept two missiles above capital Riyadh Arab World 29 March 07:05
First death of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand Other News 29 March 06:26
Italy PM adopts new measures to help coronavirus-hit economy Europe 29 March 05:44
China reports 45 new coronavirus cases on March 28 Other News 29 March 05:01
All news