Israeli-Georgian Chamber of Commerce to open in Tel Aviv and Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Israeli embassy in Georgia has announced the imminent launching of the Israel-Georgia Chamber of Commerce (CoC) both in Tel Aviv and Tbilisi, Trend reports via the Facebook page of the embassy.

The CoC has received earlier this week the official endorsement of the Israeli Government Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Economy, and has completed the necessary accreditation process required by the FICC (Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce).

The establishment of the CoC has also been welcomed by the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The CoC board of directors, led by its president Meni Benish, includes 20 of the most prominent figures in Israeli business, investment, banking and political circles. The CoC will offer companies, investors and entrepreneurs in both countries all the professional services and expert advise necessary for the promotion their business, investment and trade.

"The Israeli embassy is proud to cooperate with the Israel-Georgia Chamber of Commerce in furthering our excellent bilateral relation," the report said.

Georgia and Israel established diplomatic relations on June 1, 1992. Countries are in constant political dialogue, cooperate in the fields of trade, economy, culture, education and tourism. The trade turnover between the countries in 2019 amounted to about $28 million.

