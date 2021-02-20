Turkmenistan, Czech Republic considering possibility of organizing mutual meetings, visits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

The issue of organizing online meetings between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Czech Republic was considered, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was stated during the on-line inter-ministerial consultations at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and the Czech Republic, Vep Hadzhiev and Martin Tlapa.

Turkmenistan has established an inter-parliamentary Friendship Group with the Czech Republic in the Mejlis (Parliament). To develop the partnership in this context, it is proposed to organize mutual meetings and visits.

The parties expressed interest in the development of trade and economic relations, for which there is good potential.

The Czech side highly appreciated Turkmenistan's cooperation with the World Trade Organization (WTO) and expressed its readiness to promote the subsequent stages of partnership with this authoritative organization.

In the context of the pandemic, the parties considered the possibilities of cooperation in establishing transport and transit corridors connecting Asia and Europe, as well as discussed energy and energy security issues.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and the Czech Republic named such areas as trade, industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, high technologies and the use of alternative energy sources, investment activities among the promising areas of partnership.

Great opportunities are opening up in the transport and communication sector.

