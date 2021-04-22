France ready to implement joint projects with Turkmenistan in agricultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

France is ready to implement joint projects with Turkmenistan in agricultural sector, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The issues of the Turkmen-French cooperation in the agricultural sector of the economy were discussed during a webinar organized by the French MEDEF International and the diplomatic missions of the two countries.

One of the topics of discussion was cooperation in the development of greenhouses, during which French entrepreneurs expressed their readiness to implement joint projects.

The parties agreed to organize a special webinar on aspects of the development of greenhouses. They also expressed their interest in the participation of French companies in specialized events and forums organized in Turkmenistan.

Representatives of the Ministries of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, Finance and Economy, as well as the Central Bank, the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs took part in the video meeting from the Turkmen side.

At the same time, the French side was represented by the management of MEDEF International and top managers of about 35 large French companies specializing in activities in the agricultural sector.

As the French Foreign Ministry told Trend earlier, France is interested in developing relations with Turkmenistan in all areas.

"Economic cooperation is a priority," the French Ministry said.

The countries signed a two-year cooperation plan in April 2019.

