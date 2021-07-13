Iran intends to create market near liberated territories of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran intends to create a market for construction materials near the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province on economic issues Ali Jahangiri told Trend.

The deputy governor stressed Iran's East Azerbaijan Province has sufficient potential for the industrial sector and the production of construction materials. The companies of the East Azerbaijan Province can take part in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Iranian companies are interested in carrying out reconstruction work in these territories.

Jahangiri added that one of the issues discussed at the meetings in Azerbaijan is the creation of a market for construction materials near the liberated areas. Thus, it is expected that transportation costs through this market will be minimized. Of course, both the Azerbaijani and Iranian sides will conduct research in this regard.

"Iranian and Azerbaijani businessmen are aware of the mutual opportunities and intend to develop relations in this regard," he said.

The deputy governor noted that also, work is underway to hold exhibition of Iranian industrial products in Baku in November, 2021.