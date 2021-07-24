Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Georgia imported 12,950 tons of flat-rolled products of non-alloy clad or coated steel from China for the amount of $10.6 million from January through May 2021, which is 1,449 tons more compared to the same period of 2020, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the reporting period, Georgia imported 4,629 tons of moving, grading, extracting or boring machinery, minerals or ores from China worth $40.9 million. In comparison, Georgia imported 420.4 tons of automatic data processing machines and units from China worth $1.55 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, 4,976 tons of new pneumatic rubber tires worth $12.3 million were imported by Georgia from China.

Also, 1,174 tons of air conditioning machines worth $7.49 million were imported by Georgia from China.

Some 80.2 tons of automatic data processing machines and units thereof worth $7.87 million were imported by Georgia from China.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $262.4 million to the Chinese market, which is 17.1 percent of total exports from Georgia.

Meanwhile, China's exports to Georgia amounted to $289.5 million, which comprises 8.3 percent of total imports to Georgia.

