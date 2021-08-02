Georgia to subsidize mortgage loans for families with newborn children

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will subsidize mortgage loans for families with newborn children, starting September 1, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"Eligible families will have 12 months, starting from September 1 to apply for loans," said Economy Minister Natia Turnava.

"It will greatly contribute to the well-being of families. In each such family, a newborn child will bring not only great joy but also specific practical benefits,” stated Turnava.

The terms of the state subsidy include:

- The state will offer a loan subsidy to families who will have a child from September 1 with a maximum loan amount of 200,000 lari (about $64,012).

- The state will subsidize six per cent of the loan if the newborn is a first or second child.

- The state will subsidize about eight percent of the loan if the newborn is a third or fourth child.

- The state will subsidize about four percent of the loan for families who have three or more children (without having a newborn child).

The loan interest will be repaid within five years.

