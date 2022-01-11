Russia's Dagestan exporters intend to visit Azerbaijan with business plan - Russian Export Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11

Trend:

A full-time business mission of Russia’s Dagestan exporters to Azerbaijan is planned for the first quarter of 2022 under the aegis of the regional Export Support Center (ESC), Trend reports citing the representative office of the Russian Export Center (REC) in Azerbaijan.

The Trade Representation of Russia, the representative office of the REC, and Dagestan of the Russian Federation will provide the necessary organizational support to Dagestan’s entrepreneurs in negotiations with potential Azerbaijani partners.

On January 10, the working meeting between the Trade Representative of the Russian Federation Ruslan Mirsayapov, and a delegation of Russia’s Dagestan led by the Head of the regional Export Support Center Ruslan Abaskuliyev took place at the representative office of the REC in Azerbaijan.

“The issues of attracting investments from Azerbaijan to industrial projects, tourism infrastructure services, and the rural sector of Dagestan were discussed during the meeting. Moreover, on the initiative of the Dagestan side, the possibility of placing a permanent exposition of Dagestan’s commodity producers in Baku to present the export capabilities of the country is currently under consideration,” announces the statement.