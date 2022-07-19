Azerbaijan’s SMBDA talks number of start-up certificates issued to entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Some 46 micro and small entrepreneurs applied to the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) to issue a start-up certificate, in the first half of 2022, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to SMBDA, 16 microbusiness entities were issued certificates of Public Council under the SMBDA and based on Startup Determination Criteria approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on January 29, 2021.

Startup certificates are provided for projects in agriculture, manufacturing, e-commerce sphere, including mobile applications, financial technologies (fintech), online platforms and innovative solutions.

Start-up certificates were issued to 44 micro and small businesses (SMEs) during this period of time.

A start-up certificate exempts SMEs from paying income tax and tax on income from innovation activities for three years.