Oettinger: EU, Azerbaijan should prepare co-op plan until 2030

31 May 2018 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The EU and Azerbaijan should prepare a cooperation plan until 2030, European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger told reporters in Baku May 31.

Azerbaijan’s potential in the oil and gas sector and alternative energy is impressive, he said.

Speaking about the development of alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan, Oettinger stressed great opportunities for the development of solar energy, hydropower and the development of biomass.

The European commissioner also stressed the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor in the development of cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, adding that Azerbaijan is being integrated into the energy union of Europe by entering the European gas market.

Oettinger stressed that the potential of the Southern Gas Corridor was slightly shaped in 2011, but today this project is a reality.

Gas from Azerbaijan will be supplied to the European market, Italy and Greece in 2020, but it is necessary to work out a further action plan in this direction, he added.

Oettinger also stressed the importance of attracting foreign investments to Azerbaijan, which will serve further development of energy efficiency.

Speaking about the development of bilateral cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, he mentioned agriculture as one of priority areas in this direction.

Baku has a favorable investment climate comparable to Paris, Monte Carlo and Moscow, Oettinger stressed.

The European commissioner said that Azerbaijan’s potential in agriculture is great and the EU would like to see an increase in the trade turnover of agricultural products between the EU countries and Azerbaijan.

EU is also ready to provide Azerbaijan with all the necessary equipment for the development of agriculture, Oettinger added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan looks to export "WokiFi" service to foreign markets
ICT 31 May 20:10
Azerbaijan invites Chinese companies to work in Alat free economic zone
Economy news 31 May 19:48
Azerbaijan-EU energy co-op should become basis of strategic partnership in all spheres - minister
Oil&Gas 31 May 19:47
President Aliyev allocates funds for highway construction in Agsu district
Politics 31 May 19:28
Over 90 countries apply for supply of Azerbaijani non-oil products
Economy news 31 May 18:51
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore
Economy news 31 May 18:51
Legal regulation of Azerbaijan powerless in fight against smartphone smuggling
ICT 31 May 18:45
Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell (PHOTO)
ICT 31 May 18:28
New chairman elected to Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee
Politics 31 May 18:20
Gunther Oettinger: Azerbaijan - strategic partner for EU
Oil&Gas 31 May 18:18
SOCAR reveals urea production forecast volumes in Azerbaijan for 2018
Oil&Gas 31 May 18:18
Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia mull increasing cargo transportation to Iran, China
Economy news 31 May 18:13
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP's drawings featured in personal exhibition of designer Kirill Istomin (PHOTO)
Society 31 May 18:07
U.S. hits EU, Canada and Mexico with steel, aluminum tariffs
US 31 May 18:00
SOCAR Trading management changes
Oil&Gas 31 May 17:36
Azerbaijan's Accounting Chamber offers to tighten fiscal policy
Business 31 May 17:28
Azerbaijan reveals its non-oil export revenues
Economy news 31 May 17:25
Azerbaijan may extend grace period for residents of industrial parks
Economy news 31 May 17:16