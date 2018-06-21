Oil market overcomes peak instability in 2017 — Rosneft CEO

21 June 2018 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

The year 2017 proved to be crucial for the oil market, which managed to overcome peak instability, but further development requires that unilateral sanctions be abandoned, Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russia’s Rosneft oil company, said at an annual shareholders’ meeting, TASS reports.

"The year 2017 proved crucial in many aspects, as the global oil industry overcame the most acute period of instability and we even saw a new trend for price stabilization," he said. "At the same time, the industry’s further sustainable development requires that the policy of unilateral sanctions, investment restrictions and tariff decisions be abandoned," Sechin added.

According to the Rosneft CEO, the year 2018 "continues to bring troubling news about this unilateral policy taking the form of a potential full-scale trade war, which definitely runs counter to the goals and objectives of the industry’s sustainable development."

At the same time, Sechin noted that decreasing oil production in Venezuela and Iran had played a role in the overall market situation and one should be cautious when speaking about stabilization. He noted that in 2017, oil production in Venezuela had declined by 13% compared to the previous year, and as a result, prices grew and the level of stocks decreased.

While commenting on the 2017 oil supply dynamics, the Rosneft CEO pointed out that shale oil production in the United States was likely to stop growing. According to him, "the industry is already facing a lack of pipeline infrastructure, service companies and well-trained staff, as well as increasing expenditures and technical issues stemming from rising water cuts and the depletion of productive fields."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russian Copper Company to increase investments in Kazakhstan’s mining sector
Economy news 12:49
U.S. security chief Bolton to visit Moscow for talks on Trump, Putin meeting
US 12:38
Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM
Turkey 10:10
Oil drops as Iran signals support for OPEC production rise
Oil&Gas 09:54
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Commentary 07:07
South Korean president to begin his first state visit to Russia
Russia 04:49
Diego Costa's goal gives Spain hard-fought 1-0 victory over Iran (VIDEO)
Other News 00:18
GM Uzbekistan’s car sales in Russia down
Economy news 20 June 20:48
Russia’s State Duma chairman due in Azerbaijan
Politics 20 June 19:52
Russia’s Energy Ministry expects OPEC+ to define new goal of agreement on June 23
Russia 20 June 17:54
Uzbekistan leading among CIS states by money transfers from Russia
Economy news 20 June 17:15
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Oil&Gas 20 June 13:24
South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in
Russia 20 June 12:48
Oil up on U.S. stocks, Libya ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 20 June 12:45
Kazakhstan increases export of agricultural products to Russian regions
Kazakhstan 20 June 12:39
Russia requests to join US-EU WTO consultations on steel and aluminum
Russia 20 June 09:39
Russia defeats Egypt 3-1 in second World Cup match match (VIDEO)
Russia 20 June 00:19
OPEC sees strong oil market, possible need for more output
Oil&Gas 19 June 15:04