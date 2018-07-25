SOCAR AQS, KCA Deutag to ink JV contract

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR AQS LLC and KCA Deutag, an international oil and gas services company, will sign a joint venture (JV) contract, SOCAR AQS LLC told Trend.

The signing ceremony will be held July 26 in Baku.

Earlier, Diane Stewart, head of KCA Deutag’s Communications Department told Trend that the company intends to continue taking part in projects in Azerbaijan and the Caspian region.

“We believe there is great potential for future work and projects in the region and we hope to continue to play a part in that. KCA Deutag has been operating in Azerbaijan for over 20 years, and today has a team of approximately 750 people working in country, 82 percent of whom are Azerbaijan nationals,” she added.

SOCAR-AQS was established in 2007 by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Absheron Drilling Company as a joint venture rendering integrated services for drilling and well servicing.

Presently, SOCAR-AQS is conducting drilling at the Gunashli, Western Absheron, Umid and Bulla Deniz fields.

KCA Deutag has been involved in projects in Azerbaijan since 1995. The head office of the company is located in Aberdeen, UK.

The company has a contract with BP, the operator of development of Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz offshore fields. The contract envisages drilling and rendering maintenance services for seven BP platforms at the Central Azeri, East Azeri, West Azeri, Chirag and West Chirag, Deepwater Gunashli and the Shah Deniz gas condensate field.

