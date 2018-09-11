16 countries invited to meeting of ministerial committee of OPEC+ in Algeria

Sixteen countries have been invited to the meeting of the ministerial monitoring committee of OPEC +, which will be held in Algiers on September 23, a source in one of the delegations told TASS.

The source added that the meeting may become the biggest in the number of participants in the history of the committee.

"Only 16 countries have been invited, the meeting will be held in the format of mini OPEC. "Only Ecuador and Equatorial Guinea will not come to the meeting," he said.

It is not clear if Iran will take part in the meeting of the committee.

The ministerial monitoring committee includes six countries - Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Venezuela, Algeria and Oman.

The source also said that the meeting of experts of the technical committee, scheduled for September 11, which was to discuss the mechanism for distribution of quotas for the recovery of production, has been postponed to September 17.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news