Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Initial engineering and design work as part of the SOCAR GPC Project, which envisages construction of a gas processing and petrochemical complex, has been completed, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said Sept. 19.

He was speaking at an event dedicated to the Oilman’s Day in Azerbaijan.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news