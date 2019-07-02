Turkmenistan delivers first batch of gasoline to Afghanistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 2

The first batch of gas-gasoline ECO-93, produced at the plant in Ovadandepe in the Ahal province of the country, arrived at Akina station in Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to Altyn Asyr TV channel.

The first 60 tons of this product was sent to a neighboring state as humanitarian aid.

The train with ECO-93 gasoline and convoy were met by the head of the Akina village Bashir Ahmad Azimi, a representative of the Afghan Foreign Ministry Ghulam Rasul Aymak, heads of the customs of the Akina station and representatives of oil and gas and railway structures, reads the message.

The plant in Ovadandepe is designed for annual production of 600,000 tons of gasoline brand ECO-93 from natural gas.

The project was implemented under the contract of Turkmengas with a consortium of the Japanese company Kawasaki and the Turkish Rönesans.

Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and other European countries have already placed orders for the party of the product, the company says.

