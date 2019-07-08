Methanol production growing in Azerbaijan

8 July 2019 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

By the end of the year, there are plans to produce 350,000 tons of methanol at the SOCAR Methanol plant in Azerbaijan, a source in Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR told Trend.

The source noted that about 230,000 tons of methanol were produced last year and, according to the forecast, these figures will grow every year.

Production of methanol at Azerbaijan’s methanol plant, the only plant of this kind in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, started in January 2014. The annual capacity of the plant is 650,000-700,000 tons.

SOCAR acquired the plant from the Aqrarkredit non-bank credit organization. The plant cost was estimated at $520 million.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
National Depository Center of Azerbaijan greatly increases assets
Economy 09:30
Broiler production company closes in Azerbaijan
Economy 09:21
Azerbaijan to repair 1,500 kilometers of railway in near future
Economy 7 July 19:35
Bloomberg: SOFAZ sells office center in Milan
Business 7 July 14:58
Grain harvest continues in Azerbaijan
Business 7 July 11:54
President Ilham Aliyev: Our main goal is to restore our territorial integrity
Politics 6 July 21:13
Latest
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:52
In jab at U.S., China vice president says world cannot shut China out
China 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 8
Finance 09:43
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
National Depository Center of Azerbaijan greatly increases assets
Economy 09:30
Iran tanker detention by Britain was threatening act, minister says
Iran 09:28
Broiler production company closes in Azerbaijan
Economy 09:21
Somalian Al-Shabaab executes at least 10 for alleged espionage
World 08:23
Around 27 people dead as bus falls into drain in north India
World 07:42