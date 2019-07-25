Iran informs IMO about breach of maritme rules by British oil tanker

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has submitted information to International Maritime Organization (IMO) regarding the breach of the maritime rules by UK oil tanker Stena Impero in the Hormuz Strait, Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted, Trend reports.

He said that the oil tanker entered the exit section of the Hormuz Strait after colliding with Iran’s fishing ship in the Persian Gulf.

He noted that the British tanker violated the maritime rules by switching off its communication systems.

As reported earlier, on July 19, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained the UK oil tanker Stena Impero.

