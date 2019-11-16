SOCAR rep clarifies poisoning incident at Azerbaijan’s Sumgait plant

16 November 2019 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Thirteen employees of Azerbaijan’s Ustay company appealed to the management in connection with dizziness and nausea, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the Public Relations and Event Management Department of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, told Trend on Nov. 16.

Ahmadov was commenting on the poisoning incident at the Sumgait plant.

Several media outlets spread the information about the mass poisoning at one of the Sumgait plants on Nov. 16. In accordance with the information, the poisoned people were SOCAR employees.

“The employees were sent to the Unikal clinic for check-up,” the deputy head said. "Ten of 13 people left the clinic to undergo treatment. Three people were transported to the toxicology department of the Clinical Medical Center."

Ahmadov stressed that the cause of their malaise is unknown.

"No gas leaks were detected in the company,” the deputy head said. “Our employees from SOCAR, working in the adjacent territory, feel good. There are no problems."

So far, the cause of the incident is unclear.

