Kazakhstan not taking part in Russia-Belarus oil talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is not holding negotiations with Russia on the topic of Kazakh oil export to Belarus, Kazakhstan’s First Vice Minister of Energy Murat Zhurebekov said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

“We have not held negotiations with Russian party due to the fact that the idea of transporting Kazakh oil via Druzhba pipeline belongs to Belarus. We think that the issue should be discussed between Belarus and Russia,” he said.

According to Kazakhstan’s then Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, during Lukashenko’s visit to Kazakhstan in April 2019, parties signed a preliminary agreement on export of Kazakhstan’s oil and petroleum products to Belarus and on overall cooperation in the area.

As noted by Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy Asset Magauov earlier, Kazakhstan is counting on signing the agreement on oil export to Belarus in the beginning of 2020.

Kazakhstan is planning on exporting from 1 to 3.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products a year to Belarus.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news