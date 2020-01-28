Kazakhstan not taking part in Russia-Belarus oil talks

28 January 2020 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is not holding negotiations with Russia on the topic of Kazakh oil export to Belarus, Kazakhstan’s First Vice Minister of Energy Murat Zhurebekov said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

“We have not held negotiations with Russian party due to the fact that the idea of transporting Kazakh oil via Druzhba pipeline belongs to Belarus. We think that the issue should be discussed between Belarus and Russia,” he said.

According to Kazakhstan’s then Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, during Lukashenko’s visit to Kazakhstan in April 2019, parties signed a preliminary agreement on export of Kazakhstan’s oil and petroleum products to Belarus and on overall cooperation in the area.

As noted by Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy Asset Magauov earlier, Kazakhstan is counting on signing the agreement on oil export to Belarus in the beginning of 2020.

Kazakhstan is planning on exporting from 1 to 3.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products a year to Belarus.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan working to resume its oil export to China
Oil&Gas 10:33
Kazakhstan’s Mangistauenergomunay to buy electric materials via tender
Tenders 09:40
Turkey increases export of grain and legumes to Kazakhstan
Business 27 January 19:11
Oil transportation, transshipment volume via Kazakhstan in 2019 revealed
Oil&Gas 27 January 17:52
Turkey reveals number of its citizens looking for job in Russia
Turkey 27 January 16:59
Kazakhstan, UAE agree on co-op in petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 27 January 16:56
Latest
Oil steadies after multi-day rout over China virus
Oil&Gas 12:16
France to start repatriating nationals from China
Europe 12:14
Georgia suspends direct flights to China
Georgia 12:10
Uzbekistan, India to develop cooperation in field of military education
Finance 12:08
Commissioner: EU-Azerbaijan talks on trade chapter of new agreement are very advanced
Business 11:58
Forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Mishovdagh, Kelameddin fields in 2020
Oil&Gas 11:54
Forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Kursengi, Garabagli fields revealed
Oil&Gas 11:43
Corinth Pipeworks completes production of pipes for IGB’s 47-km section
Oil&Gas 11:39
Rovnag Abdullayev re-elected as AFFA president
Society 11:35