SOCAR sends another batch of oil for Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has sent another batch of oil to Belarus, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at SOCAR, told Trend.

Ahmadov noted that 85,000 tons of oil has been sent to Belarus through Georgia’s Supsa port.

He added that decisions on further batches may be made in the future.

First batch of Azerbaijani oil standing at 90,000 tons was sent to Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim) on March 5-6.

Mozyr Oil Refinery started refining the first batch of Azerbaijani oil bough from SOCAR.

Earlier, spokesperson for Belneftekhim concern Alexander Tishchenko said that SOCAR will send two tankers of oil in the amount of 160,000 tons to the port of Odessa, which will be further transported via the Odessa-Brody pipeline.

