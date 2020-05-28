Petrofac extends contract for Iraq Crude Oil Export Expansion Project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Engineering & Production Services division (EPS) of UK-based Petrofac company has secured a further six-month contract extension with Basra Oil Company (BOC) for its long-standing Iraq Crude Oil Export Expansion Project (ICOEEP), Trend reports via Petrofac.

Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, EPS East, said that during this current challenging period for operations the sides have continued to work well together, improving the daily export beyond two million barrels.

The facility, which is one of the largest export terminals in the Gulf and handles around 50 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports, is located 60 km offshore the Al Fao Peninsula in Southern Iraq. It comprises a central metering and manifold platform and four Single Point Moorings which facilitate oil export onto awaiting crude carrier tankers. In addition, Petrofac is responsible for almost 300 km of subsea pipelines, 1800 metres of subsea and floating hose infrastructure and a marine spread comprising 14 vessels.

Petrofac has been present in Iraq since 2010. Today, Petrofac employs around 400 people in country and is currently working on a number of projects for a variety of NOC and IOC clients.

Petrofac is providing operations and maintenance (O&M) services on the Iraq Crude Oil Export Expansion Project offshore facilities. The facilities include:

Four single point moorings (SPMs)

A central metering and maintenance platform (CMMP)

Subsea pipelines

Additional SPM stored and maintained in Hamriyah, Sharjah, UAE

