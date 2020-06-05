TAP project’s schedule remains unchanged

Oil&Gas 5 June 2020 18:12 (UTC+04:00)
TAP project’s schedule remains unchanged

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The schedule of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, remains unchanged, Vugar Veysalov, TAP Head of External Affairs, told Trend.

“The project schedule remains unchanged and TAP continues to work towards being ready to deliver first gas from Shah Deniz by the end of 2020,” he said.

Veysalov said that all engineering, procurement and construction activities as part of the implementation of the TAP project continue amid coronavirus.

“Construction works are complete at the Kipoi compressor station in Greece and Bilisht metering station in Albania,” he said. “Pre-commissioning and completion activities at the Fier compressor station on the Adriatic coast are at an advanced stage.”

In Italy, onshore pipeline construction works have advanced significantly, while the pipeline receiving terminal is entering the completions and initial pre-commissioning phase, said Veysalov.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russia says OPEC+ meeting to be held on Saturday
Russia says OPEC+ meeting to be held on Saturday
Oil edges higher as traders eye producer talks on extending supply cuts
Oil edges higher as traders eye producer talks on extending supply cuts
Oman to establish investment body to manage sovereign wealth funds
Oman to establish investment body to manage sovereign wealth funds
Loading Bars
Latest
Users of fixed internet doubles in Georgia ICT 18:32
Global Environment Facility supports environmental project of Uzbekistan Finance 18:31
Azerbaijan detects 338 new COVID-19 cases Society 18:25
WeWork Global to invest $100 million in India business US 18:24
Azerbaijani Tax Service comments on changes to Tax Code Finance 18:14
TAP project’s schedule remains unchanged Oil&Gas 18:12
Canada gains surprise 289,600 jobs in May, jobless rate hits record Other News 18:12
Georgia to open skies to international flights Transport 18:09
Turkmenistans Turkmenstandartlary extends tender to buy lab equipment Tenders 18:07
144 Azerbaijani citizens return from Ankara to Baku via Azerbaijan Airlines' flight (PHOTO) Economy 18:04
Turkmenistan's Kaakhkinsky district expands areas for vegetable, fruit crops Turkmenistan 17:58
Solar plant capacity to be increased in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Oil&Gas 17:54
Kazakh FlyArystan suspends flights to regional center of West Kazakhstan Transport 17:51
Uzbekistan sells state shares in wine cluster of Samarkand region Finance 17:49
Georgia discloses amount of funds spent on quarantine space Finance 17:48
Uzbekistan may lock co-op with Israeli geotechnical engineering company Transport 17:47
Review of microfinance organizations' ratings in Georgia Finance 17:44
Azerbaijan’s AccessBank ended 2019 with profit Finance 17:40
Germany strengthens cooperation with Uzbekistan Business 17:39
Volume of fuel oil shipment via Turkish ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 announced Turkey 17:39
Azerbaijani AccessBank’s liabilities decrease Finance 17:38
Uzbekistan to upgrade infrastructure of Fergana region's district Construction 17:38
Volume of Turkish mining industry products export declines Turkey 17:34
Azerbaijan's ministry talks postal services work during quarantine ICT 17:34
No progress in latest round of EU-Brexit talks Europe 17:33
LVMH backs down on renegotiating Tiffany deal Europe 17:32
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia may face severe consequences of its policy Politics 17:29
Azerbaijani Energy Minister to attend OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Oil&Gas 17:26
Turnover of electric power surges in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:21
Azerbaijan's textile factory discloses knitwear production capabilities Business 17:19
Spain to open to foreign tourism from July 1 Europe 17:18
Cargo shipment volume from Ukraine via Turkish ports announced Turkey 17:13
Google Chrome's share in Azerbaijan's browser market grows ICT 17:12
Nine insurance companies’ claims shrink in Azerbaijan Economy 17:11
Turkmenistan, Russia discuss co-op within int'l organizations Turkmenistan 17:05
Turkmenistan assesses environment, following 'day without cars' Turkmenistan 16:46
France's import of grain, legumes from Turkey down Turkey 16:44
Coal railway cargo transportation up in Kazakhstan Finance 16:43
Kazakhstan's AIFC to bring more revenue to state budget by project co-funding Business 16:42
Jewelry export from Turkey to foreign markets downgrades Turkey 16:28
South Korean Sejin G&E to bring gas-based power production to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:26
Turkmenistan's Health Ministry to buy medicines via tender Tenders 16:11
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for procurement of mobile lifting machinery Tenders 16:08
British luxury carmaker Bentley to cut quarter of workforce Europe 16:01
Presidents of Georgia, Albania may open direct flights Business 15:55
Canada interested in cooperation with Uzbekistan Business 15:52
WoodMac expects significant increase in 2021 oil demand Oil&Gas 15:39
Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on 2019 budget fulfillment in first reading Economy 15:39
Turkmenistan strives for saving Caspian Sea resources during COVID-19 Turkmenistan 15:34
Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals ups funding for copper project in Russia Business 15:26
Volume of jet fuel transshipment through Turkish ports announced Turkey 15:22
Azerbaijan’s Elektrogas LLC talks manufacturing gas-fired water heaters Business 15:20
Azerbaijan creating its first biosphere reserve Society 15:20
Georgia, Germany, France discuss creating safe travel corridors Transport 15:14
Iran restoring water level in Lake Urmia Iran 15:08
All permits in place for new technology at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi, Garabagli fields Oil&Gas 15:08
Israel-Georgia Chamber of Business boosting cooperation with Israeli LAHAV Business 15:00
Bombardier to cut 2,500 aviation jobs as COVID-19 hurts sales Other News 14:57
Ambassador: Open market economy to help Georgia to become richer Business 14:47
Iran to discuss details of budget plan reform Business 14:34
Kulevi oil terminal holds annual inspection of all safety equipment Oil&Gas 14:24
Assets of Azerbaijan’s AccessBank surge Finance 14:23
Malaysia reports 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death Other News 14:23
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 14:21
Singapore heading for record unemployment in 2020 Other News 14:20
Uzbekistan sells state shares in Shahrisabz Star Hotel Finance 14:19
Trade turnover between Turkey, Tajikistan slides Turkey 14:13
Iran reports COVID-19 data for June 5 Iran 14:11
Azerbaijan explains rules for shopping prior to weekends, amid hard quarantine Society 14:03
Businessmen from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan to hold online forum Business 14:01
Kazakh Gas Refinery to buy pumps via tender Tenders 13:46
Turkish export of fruit, vegetables spikes Turkey 13:44
Indonesia reports 703 new coronavirus infections, 49 new deaths Other News 13:41
Crude market to be in deficit also in August Oil&Gas 13:38
Turkey reveals volume of diesel transshipped through country ports Turkey 13:32
European Investment Bank talks recent projects in Georgia Finance 13:30
Kazakhstan considering approaches to unify some social payments Business 13:29
Azerbaijan has all prospects for economic growth in post-pandemic period Commentary 13:19
Data on cargo shipment via Turkish Bartin port disclosed Turkey 13:18
TURSAB to work on reviving tourism interest in Turkey for Uzbekistan Tourism 12:58
Road infrastructure of Tashkent to be upgraded Transport 12:41
Azerbaijan's ADY Container boosts railroad transit volumes Transport 12:20
Turkmenistan reaches new agreements with Russia's Tatarstan Business 12:20
Cargo transshipment through Turkish Iskenderun port unveiled Turkey 12:10
Steel export from Turkey to int'l markets drops Turkey 12:09
Kazakhstan-Spain trade down twofold in 1Q2020 Business 12:07
Russia's coronavirus infections near 450,000 Russia 12:04
Turkey discloses info on cargo shipment via its Bandirma port Turkey 12:02
Turkish cement export to int'l markets on decline Turkey 12:00
Turkey reveals data on cargo movement through its Gemlik port Turkey 11:59
Kazakhstan's Air Astana modifying its planes to transport cargo Transport 11:49
Azerbaijani-Chinese joint venture to expand export geography Business 11:47
Russia says OPEC+ meeting to be held on Saturday Russia 11:46
Singapore reports 261 new coronavirus cases, smallest rise in two months Other News 11:44
Prices of Azerbaijani oil change Oil&Gas 11:42
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas to give up its subsidiaries to shareholder Business 11:30
Turkmenistan, Italian Eni discuss co-op in fuel & energy sector Oil&Gas 11:27
Kazakh national postal service operator opens tender for vehicle repair Tenders 11:25
Some museums, exhibition halls in Baku on lockdown due to tightened quarantine Society 11:15
Minister: Georgia's economy to start growing from 2021 Business 11:02
All news