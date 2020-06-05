TAP project’s schedule remains unchanged

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The schedule of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, remains unchanged, Vugar Veysalov, TAP Head of External Affairs, told Trend.

“The project schedule remains unchanged and TAP continues to work towards being ready to deliver first gas from Shah Deniz by the end of 2020,” he said.

Veysalov said that all engineering, procurement and construction activities as part of the implementation of the TAP project continue amid coronavirus.

“Construction works are complete at the Kipoi compressor station in Greece and Bilisht metering station in Albania,” he said. “Pre-commissioning and completion activities at the Fier compressor station on the Adriatic coast are at an advanced stage.”

In Italy, onshore pipeline construction works have advanced significantly, while the pipeline receiving terminal is entering the completions and initial pre-commissioning phase, said Veysalov.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn