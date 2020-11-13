Turkmenistan to consider co-op possibility for implementation energy diplomacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan will consider the possibility of cooperation for the implementation of energy diplomacy, Trend reports with reference to Nebit-Gaz electronic newspaper.

An international online conference on cooperation in the field of energy-the most important condition for universal sustainable development, will be organized by Turkmenistan on December 1, 2020.

The online conference will discuss topics related to the implementation of Turkmenistan's energy diplomacy, enhancing cooperation in this area, as well as transnational pipelines, which are an important factor in sustainable development and energy security.

The upcoming forum will be a continuation of XXV “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” international conference, which was attended by 100 oil and gas companies from 30 countries.

During the conference it was said that Turkmenistan is considering ways to attract investment in the offshore blocks of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, where the initial total resources are estimated at 12.1 billion tons of oil and gas condensate. At the same site, gas production is estimated at about 6.1 trillion cubic meters.

