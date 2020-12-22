EU keen on exploring Southern Gas Corridor’s possible extension to Western Balkans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.22

The European Union (EU) is keen on exploring the Southern Gas Corridor’s possible extension to the Western Balkans, said Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the 17th Cooperation Council meeting between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

“The EU is a key partner of Azerbaijan in energy, trade, investment and connectivity. Building on the important progress made this year in finalizing the Southern Gas Corridor, we are keen on exploring its possible extension to the Western Balkans,” said the commissioner.

In reviewing the implementation of the Partnership Priorities, the EU and Azerbaijan took note of very good cooperation in the energy sector. The first dispatching of gas from Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor is expected before the end of 2020.

The Southern Gas Corridor comprises the following four projects: (i) operation of Shah Deniz natural gas-condensate field ("SD1" project) and its full-field development ("SD2'" project), (ii) the operation of the South Caucasus Pipeline ("SCP" project) and its expansion ("SCPX" project), (iii) the construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline ("TANAP" project) and (iv) the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline ("TAP" project) (SD2, SCPX, TANAP and TAP collectively, the "Projects").

The Projects have an estimated investment cost of approximately $40 billion. Upon completion, the SD2 project will add a further 16 bcm of natural gas per annum to 10.9 bcma (maximum production capacity) already produced under SD1 project.

Total length of the newly constructed SCPX, TANAP and TAP pipelines will be more than 3,200 kilometres.

