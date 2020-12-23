Iran may take part in work related to power engineering in liberated Azerbaijani lands

Oil&Gas 23 December 2020 14:43 (UTC+04:00)
Iran may take part in work related to power engineering in liberated Azerbaijani lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Iranian companies can take part in the restoration work in the field of power engineering in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The Azerbaijani energy minister met with the Iranian energy minister and minister of petroleum.

"Within the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, a meeting was held between Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Energy of Iran Reza Ardakanian," the message said. “During the meeting, the sides discussed the ties of cooperation between the two countries in the field of power engineering, exchanged the views on measures to be taken to accelerate the implementation of the projects."

“The work on the project for the unification of the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia, as well as the preparation of a feasibility study of the project by the involved consulting company, were considered,” the message said. “The issues of trade in electric power among Azerbaijan, Iran, and Turkey were discussed and the importance of cooperation in this format was stressed during the meeting.”

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the export of electric power from Azerbaijan to Iran and the construction of a station in Azerbaijan for the production of electric power by using Iranian gas on the border with this country and the transfer of electric power produced at this station to Iran.

The issues of construction of "Khudafarin" and "Qiz Qalasi" hydroelectric complexes and hydroelectric power stations on the Araz River within the agreements signed between the two countries, as well as "Ordubad" and "Marazad" hydroelectric power stations were touched upon at the meeting. The importance of projects for the effective use of water and the potential of the Araz river was stressed.

The energy ministers stressed the importance of completing the construction of stations and hydroelectric facilities and discussed further steps in this sphere, including the meetings held by the commissions and working groups created to implement the projects and their results.

During the visit, Shahbazov also met with the Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Namdar Zanganeh. During the meeting, Shahbazov thanked Zanganeh for effective and reliable cooperation under the agreement on the exchange of natural gas, signed in 2004 to meet the needs of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in natural gas.

Moreover, the state of cooperation on OPEC + and the development of the oil market was discussed within the meeting. The importance of developing a joint position in the process of stabilizing oil prices and the fact that the stability of the oil market requires long-term regulation of production was also stressed. The views on the construction of a station for the production of electric power by using Iranian gas on the border with Iran were exchanged.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva

