Azerbaijan's Azerigaz PU reveals latest data on gas pipeline laying

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

New gas pipelines with a total length of 1,361 kilometers were laid in Azerbaijan over the past 11 months of 2020, Director General of Azerigaz Production Union, Ruslan Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, 554 kilometers of the gas pipeline had been repaired.

Moreover, 321 kilometers of the gas pipeline was repaired at the expense of the regional gas exploitation departments. Today, more than 8,000 employees of the Azerigaz PU service gas distribution grids of various diameters with a length of 69,200 kilometers.