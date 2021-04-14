Iran to stop importing catalysts in petrochemical sector

Oil&Gas 14 April 2021 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
Iran to stop importing catalysts in petrochemical sector
United Nations concludes field mission to conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
United Nations concludes field mission to conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan shares updated info on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens
Azerbaijan shares updated info on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens
Azerbaijan confirms 2,293 more COVID-19 cases, 2,071 recoveries
Azerbaijan confirms 2,293 more COVID-19 cases, 2,071 recoveries
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 17 Oil&Gas 17:24
UNDP supports Georgia's adoption of legislation on environmental liability Business 17:24
Export of cotton from Azerbaijan greatly increases from Jan. through Feb. 2021 Business 17:22
United Nations concludes field mission to conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 17:21
Iran to stop importing catalysts in petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 17:14
Azerbaijan shares updated info on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 17:10
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising in Iran Finance 17:10
NATO partners appreciate significant contribution that Georgia making to global security Georgia 17:08
Iran to increase enrichment in Natanz nuclear facility Business 17:06
Volume of gas injected into Iran's Karanj field increases Oil&Gas 17:05
Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's short-term notes exceeds supply Finance 16:56
1Q2021 number of job seekers from Turkey in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan down Turkey 16:56
Azerbaijan confirms 2,293 more COVID-19 cases, 2,071 recoveries Society 16:51
Nikola, Iveco and OGE sign preliminary hydrogen distribution agreement Europe 16:50
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance of compressors Tenders 16:47
Kazakhstan eyes reducing flights number to Turkey as COVID-19 cases jump Transport 16:45
EU to raise COVID vaccine supplies from Pfizer in Q2 to 250 million doses Europe 16:45
Digitalization in Azerbaijan proceeding at highest level among CIS states - IDC ICT 16:42
Minsk IT Holding of Belarus develops solution for accepting non-cash payment based on NFC smartphones Economy 16:42
2020/2021 season to be less profitable for potato farmers in Georgia Business 16:41
Georgian citizens preparing to leave for Germany for work Business 16:28
Turkish Parliament to discuss violations by Armenia during attacks on Azerbaijan Politics 16:27
Turkmen iodine plant releases production data Business 16:24
Transactions through ATMs up in Azerbaijan Finance 16:23
Azerbaijan, Ukraine have several areas for interaction, partnership - Deputy PM Politics 16:22
Italy supported Azerbaijan in Karabakh war despite pro-Armenian force - expert Politics 16:21
Exports of several oil products from Iran shrink Business 16:01
Kazakhstan's preliminary oil extraction data indicates drop - OPEC Oil&Gas 15:58
Coffee prices up in Georgia Business 15:56
Georgia observing economic recovery - minister Business 15:41
Goldman Sachs profit jumps on record global dealmaking US 15:39
Iran’s Alborz Province exports fishery products Business 15:31
Azerbaijani citizens can visit dozens of countries without visa - Henley&Partners Economy 15:29
Ukrainian deputy PM visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO) Politics 15:23
Azerbaijan took huge step towards achieving its national dream - President of Belarus Politics 15:22
Turkmenistan reveals volume of allocated loans in national currency Finance 15:20
Relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are far from any problems - President Aliyev Politics 15:20
1Q2021 volume of electricity generation by Azerbaijani TPPs down Oil&Gas 15:17
Azerbaijani, Belarus presidents made press statements (PHOTO) Politics 15:11
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Netherlands Turkey 15:10
Azerbaijani, Belarusian presidents sign bilateral documents (PHOTO) Politics 15:09
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, IFC sign Memorandum of Understanding on offshore wind energy (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 15:08
We created new reality by shedding blood, everyone should reckon with us - President Aliyev Politics 15:08
Armenia took advantage of Heydar Aliyev’s dismissal from all posts - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:08
IEA expects growth in Azerbaijan’s oil output Oil&Gas 15:04
Our Victory is not only victory of our people, entire Turkic world is proud of it - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:03
2M2021 data on cargo shipment via Turkish Mersin port disclosed Turkey 15:02
Popular Front-Musavat were selling gasoline to Armenia - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:01
Armenia - country with bowed head, and it will always be the case - President Aliyev Politics 15:01
Certain revengeful forces raising their heads should know that iron fist remains in place - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:55
Iran and Russia extend bilateral cooperation Business 14:53
During war, they wanted to introduce sanctions against us - President Aliyev Politics 14:52
Russia records over 8,300 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:51
War Trophy Park in Baku illustrating aggressive nature of Armenia Politics 14:51
Value of Russian imports of Turkish ready-made clothes disclosed Turkey 14:51
EU to borrow around 150 billion euros annually for recovery fund Europe 14:44
Azerbaijan’s average compliance with OPEC+ deal up - IEA Oil&Gas 14:43
US imports of Turkish electrical goods grow in value Turkey 14:42
Moody’s discloses forecast on growth of Azerbaijan's economy for next 3 years Finance 14:40
President Aliyev on transfer of Irevan to Armenia: I condemned this decision, we should not obscure history Politics 14:38
I have been saying that second Armenian state will never be created in our lands - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:35
Baku Military Trophy Park - message for revenge seekers, says Azerbaijani expert (VIDEO) Politics 14:34
I did not yield an inch on Karabakh issue - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:29
Axpo expanding its business in renewable energies Oil&Gas 14:28
In 2003, scum of PFPA-Musavat tandem attempted military coup, but it did not work - President Aliyev Politics 14:25
I promised that I would defend territorial integrity, and I kept my word - President Aliyev Politics 14:25
Army with 10,000 deserters is a disgrace - President Aliyev Politics 14:25
Czech Republic interested in number of areas of Turkmenistan Business 14:21
Azerbaijani president about PFPA-Musavat tandem: In order to save themselves, they had to turn to Heydar Aliyev Politics 14:20
Georgian Deputy Finance Minister comments IMF forecasts for Georgia Business 14:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 14 Society 14:12
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Germany decreased Turkey 14:07
Azerbaijani banks showing great interest in attracting funds via swap method Finance 14:05
Defense minister at time promised that if Shusha was surrendered, he'd shoot himself - President Aliyev Politics 14:05
Then leader of junta, Sargsyan, promised me to return our lands in aftermath of that bitter defeat - President Aliyev Politics 14:02
Heydar Aliyev was main target for Armenians of world - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:00
Everyone visiting Military Trophy Park will see strength of our army - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:59
We won an unprecedented victory - President Aliyev Politics 13:58
Uzbekistan to double trade volume with neighboring countries Uzbekistan 13:57
Iran's polyethylene exports rise (UPDATE) Business 13:50
South Africa says downpayments to J&J, Pfizer not refundable Other News 13:47
EasyJet sees Europe open for travel from late May Europe 13:39
Iran’s GTC continues to purchase wheat from farmers Business 13:31
Azerbaijan boosts electricity production volume Oil&Gas 13:23
Uzbekistan to finance investment projects in Tashkent city Uzbekistan 13:23
Natanz incident not to hamper Iran's efforts to revive JCPOA - former MP Politics 13:16
Iran to pursue expansion of housing Business 13:13
Iran's Atomic Organization discusses enrichment of uranium Nuclear Program 13:09
Iran to return to JCPOA after other parties fulfill commitments - President Rouhani Nuclear Program 13:08
Azerbaijan developing transit trade by using advanced int'l experience Transport 13:02
Georgian international airports see decrease in passenger traffic Transport 13:00
AzeriCard processing center to suspend payment operations in Azerbaijan due to service update Economy 13:00
Czech Republic plans to increase volume of mutual trade with Turkmenistan Business 13:00
Turkey's defense industry developing even better despite import sanctions Turkey 12:47
IMF shares outlook on Azerbaijan's natural gas export for 2021-2022 Finance 12:44
Georgia reports 1,085 coronavirus cases for April 14 Georgia 12:42
Hungarian Wizz Air to return to Georgian aviation sector Transport 12:41
Investments in Kazakhstan's fixed assets down Business 12:38
Unique for Central Asia tourist complex launched in Kazakhstan Business 12:35
Azerbaijan Banks Association seeks to create special mobile banking platforms Economy 12:27
All news