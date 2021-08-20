SOCAR to make investment decisions in new format
Latest
Azerbaijani team, participating in the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest, left for Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Turkey reveals completion date for construction of additional section of railway in Ankara (Exclusive)
Educators to get more teaching hours following COVID-19 vaccination - Baku City Education Department
Resuming public transport work in Azerbaijan on weekends may be considered in September - aide to president
Azerbaijani ombudsperson sends second part of report on Armenia's hate policy to int'l organizations
Azerbaijani tank crews continue training for Tank Biathlon competition held within Int'l Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)