Azerbaijan plans to create 1,500 MW new generation capacity from renewables

Oil&Gas 23 September 2021 12:07 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia increases export of hazelnuts
Era Enerji applies for Turkish Energy Ministry's oil, gas exploration license
Latest
Economy minister talks Azerbaijan's plans to increase non-oil export Economy 12:26
Azerbaijan to approve long-term strategic plan for economic dev't Economy 12:23
French business activity weaker than expected in September Europe 12:16
Georgia increases export of hazelnuts Business 12:15
Iran-Turkey Strategic Relations Committee to hold meeting in Tehran Politics 12:10
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy talks recent business support applications (PHOTO) Economy 12:10
Azerbaijan plans to create 1,500 MW new generation capacity from renewables Oil&Gas 12:07
Era Enerji applies for Turkish Energy Ministry's oil, gas exploration license Oil&Gas 12:07
OIC-IPHRC to prepare report on human rights violations committed by Armenia during occupation of Azerbaijani lands Politics 12:05
Iran implements plan for development of Yaran oil field Oil&Gas 11:54
Georgia, Latvia express readiness to further deepen economic co-op Business 11:54
Boeing lifts China jet demand estimate over two decades to $1.47 trln US 11:49
IFC eyes to help Georgia’s financial sector unlock new areas Business 11:37
Saudi Arabia lends support to Turkmenistan on construction of TAPI gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11:34
Another int'l delegation visiting Baku to investigate crimes of Armenia in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories Politics 11:19
Japanese TEPCO to implement first investment project in Georgia Oil&Gas 10:53
US wants to be united with European allies to ensure secure gas supply - Jennifer Granholm Oil&Gas 10:38
Iranian currency rates for September 23 Finance 10:31
Oil prices rise on tight supply, renewed risk appetite Oil&Gas 10:29
Iran to develop Yadavaran oil field Oil&Gas 10:20
Central Bank of Iran announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:13
Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province faces decline in water resources Iran 10:03
Azerbaijani servicemen wrap up another orienteering competition (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:55
Turkmen Petronas Carigali announces tender for oil operations insurance Tenders 09:39
S. Korea to invest $35.8 million in hydrogen tram tech Transport 08:56
2,693 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:24
Georgia sees economic growth over last few years - EU Business 08:00
Georgia reveals number of mortgage loans issued in country Finance 07:16
UAE economy to grow 2.1 percent this year Finance 06:52
S.Korea's export grows 22.9 pct in 1st 20 days of September Economy 06:15
Algeria closes airspace to all Moroccan planes Transport 05:39
Chip dearth forecast to have limited impact on automakers' profit Economy 04:58
Under pressure, U.S. donates half billion more COVID-19 vaccine doses to world US 04:12
Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary General of Council of Europe Politics 03:28
Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Poland discussed strategic partnership Politics 03:28
Federal Reservecan't protect economy in event of U.S. default - Fed chair Economy 02:41
US House committee recommends imposing sanctions against key Russian officials US 01:58
Biden and Macron agree to meet next month in push to repair ties Europe 01:17
Turkey reports 28,168 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 00:35
Working group on strategic communications to be created within GUAM Politics 00:04
Turkey sees growth in value of electrical product exports to France Turkey 00:00
Azerbaijani chess team wins 5th round of European Cup Society 22 September 23:59
UN chief calls for efforts to build on momentum against racism World 22 September 23:31
Russia to resume flights to Djibouti, Denmark, New Zealand, South Africa, Peru on Oct 5 Transport 22 September 22:54
Macron to send envoy back to US, France says after Biden call Europe 22 September 22:16
Iran, Ireland FMs discuss bilateral ties in NY Iran 22 September 21:44
First micro-bank to appear on Georgian financial market Finance 22 September 21:41
Standard and Sensitive Ratings Agency sees positive growth trend in Uzbek Uzmetkombinat's securities Uzbekistan 22 September 21:35
Azerbaijan discloses top 10 importers of its oil products in 2021 Oil&Gas 22 September 20:53
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 22 September 20:52
House of Azerbaijan opens in Austrian Salzburg (PHOTO) Politics 22 September 20:47
Azerbaijan confirms 1,356 more COVID-19 cases, 2,651 recoveries Society 22 September 20:43
Georgia shares data on projects implemented in country's agricultural sector Business 22 September 20:42
Device for increasing productivity of bee colonies successfully tested in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 22 September 20:41
Bulk of loans issued in Azerbaijan fall on household sector - Central Bank Finance 22 September 20:37
Int'l community should put pressure on Armenia to abandon revanchist approach - FM Politics 22 September 20:13
Tbilisi sees increase in number of real estate transactions Business 22 September 19:55
Georgian wine company expands production Business 22 September 19:54
Azerbaijan's money supply in manat notably up for 8M2021 Finance 22 September 19:53
Armenia attempts to prevent progress by obstructing negotiations – Azerbaijani FM Politics 22 September 19:51
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers cancels distance learning requirement Society 22 September 19:50
Azerbaijan leads among CIS countries in terms of vaccination rates Azerbaijan 22 September 19:49
OSCE MG co-chairs plan to meet with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in NY Politics 22 September 19:24
Azerbaijan records slight decrease in mortgage lending from local banks Finance 22 September 19:19
Kazakhstan eyes preserving co-op with EBRD on basis of renewable energies Oil&Gas 22 September 19:14
Turkish servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan for "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" joint exercises (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 22 September 19:12
Azerbaijan meets significant part of Georgia's electricity needs Oil&Gas 22 September 19:11
Kazakhstan increases exports of machine-building products Kazakhstan 22 September 19:06
Iran increases exports to Russia Business 22 September 19:06
Azerbaijan and Turkey to establish joint innovation, technology centers Economy 22 September 19:05
Iran's exports to Turkmenistan soar Business 22 September 18:27
Azerbaijani, Belarusian military specialists hold meeting regarding medical provisions (PHOTO) Politics 22 September 18:26
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising Finance 22 September 18:25
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy ATM cassettes Tenders 22 September 18:24
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 25 Oil&Gas 22 September 18:22
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz opens tender for purchase of general equipment Tenders 22 September 18:12
Azerbaijan's Azerpambig extends tender to purchase tractor spares Tenders 22 September 17:58
Kazakhstan decreases production of some precious metals Business 22 September 17:58
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 22 Uzbekistan 22 September 17:57
Covid-19: India warns of compulsory quarantine for Brits in vaccine travel spat Other News 22 September 17:55
India is completely 'atmanirbhar' in missile technology: DRDO chief Other News 22 September 17:52
Iran’s KPRC to launch new plants Oil&Gas 22 September 17:51
UNGA: EAM Jaishankar talks Afghanistan, Indo-pacific with counterparts Other News 22 September 17:49
PM Modi congratulates Justin Trudeau on election win Other News 22 September 17:41
Transition to net-zero can affect inflation in 3 ways Oil&Gas 22 September 17:36
Georgia sees increase in revenues from international tourism Tourism 22 September 17:36
Turkmen president proposes to create ‘Central Asia - Caspian region’ co-op zone Turkmenistan 22 September 17:35
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan for 8M2021 revealed Turkmenistan 22 September 17:31
Parliament proposes to bring back historical toponyms on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 22 September 17:30
State Customs Committee discloses TOP-5 trade partners of Azerbaijan Economy 22 September 17:26
Norway sovereign wealth fund backs FedEx CEO pay Europe 22 September 17:15
LUKOIL Uzbekistan extends tender for supply of catalysts Tenders 22 September 17:07
Azerbaijan's GoldenPay sees increase in turnover Economy 22 September 17:07
Turkey share data on car transportation between Iskenderun, Saudi Arabia's Jeddah ports Turkey 22 September 17:06
Azerbaijani president to make speech via video at 76th session of UN General Assembly Politics 22 September 16:57
Increased LNG supply competition reduces attractiveness of cross-border gas pipeline projects Oil&Gas 22 September 16:44
Azerbaijan Investment Holding to supervise International Bank of Azerbaijan - presidential decree Economy 22 September 16:37
Nar provides school supplies for first graders of schools in Tartar and Fizuli (PHOTO) Society 22 September 16:34
Tamiz Shahar OJSC transferred to management of Azerbaijan Investment Holding - presidential order Politics 22 September 16:34
Azerbaijan Investment Holding to manage Azer-Turk Bank following presidential decree Politics 22 September 16:23
