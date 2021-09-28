Businessmen from Karabakh appeal to Azerishig JSC on electricity supply issues

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

About 20 businessmen from Karabakh have applied to Azerishig JSC on the issue of electricity supply to their facilities, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Isa Isazade, deputy head of the Department of work with ASAN Service and E-Management of Azerishig JSC, at a briefing in Shamakhi city of Azerbaijan.

The electronic appeals management system created by JSC allows businessmen to submit applications for electricity supply to their enterprises online, the deputy head of the department said.

The number of such appeals increased by 50 percent in 2021, he noted.

Businessmen working in Karabakh are already contacting the JSC online on the issue of electricity supply to their enterprises, he said.

"Today, about 20 Karabakh businessmen have addressed this issue, 12 of them work in Shusha, and the rest – in other cities and districts," Isazade said.

They mainly own large retail facilities, gas stations, and other enterprises, he noted.

Some 6 substations in the liberated territories are under construction, he added.