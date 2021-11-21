Swapping gas from neighboring countries to Azerbaijan - on Iran's agenda – Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
The discussions are underway on swapping of gas from neighboring countries, including Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said, Trend reports citing Shana News Agency.
He made the remark after meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.
According to Owji, Azerbaijan has great potential in the energy sector. Iran and Azerbaijan have reached profitable agreements in the gas sector today on Nov. 21.
The minister also added that discussions were held on the development of oil fields in the Caspian Sea. It is hoped that the contract will be signed in the coming weeks.
---
Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
World Championship in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku is well organized - Italian gymnast
Azerbaijan has extensive experience in hosting sports events - Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus
Russian gymnast takes first place in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku
Finalists in program of individual trampoline jumping determined at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku
All work done in Aghdam contributes to early return of citizens - special rep of Azerbaijani President
Number of Armenian soldiers killed, injured during recent border provocation against Azerbaijan revealed