Azerbaijan considers reconstruction of liberated territories as opportunity to speed up transition to climate resilient pathways – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan considers reconstruction of liberated territories as an opportunity to speed up transition to climate resilient pathways, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov during the CAREC Energy Investment Forum, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is realizing significant initiatives to eliminate obstacles to regional cooperation which have existed for many decades and to create a secure and wide space for cooperation. These initiatives include the opening of communication channels and establishment of a new transport corridor along with the restoration reintegration works in the liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions of Azerbaijan. Taking together these steps are of strategic importance for the sustainable development of the region. Azerbaijan considers the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories as an opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation and as a transition to climate resilient pathways. An excellent showcase in this regard is the vision of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to transform the liberated territories into a green energy zone,” he said.

Shahbazov noted that this unique initiative puts a special emphasis on the application of green technologies, efficient and smart systems at a scale paving the way for cooperation towards regional energy architecture.

“At COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Azerbaijan declared its intention to see the liberated territories as net zero zone among its nationally determined contributions. Today, at a time when a growing number of alarming calls prioritize environmental issues while ensuring the security of sustainable energy, governments need decisive energy policies. The effects of the current energy crisis also showed that a rigid and hasty political rhetoric regarding the transition needs to be reconsidered with a touch of a healthier balance between energy security and environmental sustainability. Therefore, we must consider our global responsibilities and obligations for the sustainable future of human kind along with our efforts to ensure energy access for all,” said the minister.

