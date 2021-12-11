Iran’s gas transportation capacity to boost

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran's gas transportation capacity will increase by 110 million cubic meters daily, with the launch of the Arsanjan facility on increasing gas pressure in the Fars Province (southern Iran), Executive Director of Iranian Gas Transmission Company, Mehdi Jamshidi Dana said, Trend reports citing Shana News Agency.

The director noted that gas compressors have been installed in each of 4 blocks of the Arsanjan gas facility. A 72-hour test has already been held in 3 blocks. Currently, a test is being held in the 4th block.

The director added that 3 blocks have been initially launched and connected to the country's gas network.

At present, the Iranian gas network can transport an average of 900 million cubic meters of gas daily.

