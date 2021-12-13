Iran's Raisi hails gas swap-related talks with Turkmen counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Positive steps have been taken between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Iran on cooperation in the gas sector, including gas swap, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing the Iranian President Office's official website.

He made the remark during phone talks with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

On November 28, 2021, a tripartite contract on the swapping of 1.5-2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran per year was signed between Iran and Azerbaijan in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). According to the contract, daily 5-6 million cubic meters of gas will be swapped.

The mentioned gas swap is of particular importance to Iran. The Islamic Republic's north and north-east provinces are located at the end of its gas network, where gas pressure drops down, thus increasing consumption there during cold months. The contract between Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan can prevent a drop in gas pressure these regions of Iran. Due to low gas pressure, the mentioned alternative way is the best option for Iran to supply gas to the mentioned regions.

According to Ebrahim Raisi, joint cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan in the field of transport and transit of goods continues. With the efforts of both states, some obstacles regarding this could be removed.

Raisi also stressed the development of cooperation between the two countries regarding start-up projects and also in the health sector.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in turn called the contract on gas swap between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan via Iran an important step and called for the establishment of a joint cooperation commission between the three countries.

Berdimuhamedov added that Ashgabat supports the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, as well as cooperation in trade and health sectors.

