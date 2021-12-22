Turkey to continue investing in cooperation with Azerbaijan - TPAO's CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Turkey has invested $13.2 billion in cooperation with Azerbaijan, Director General of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) Melih Han Bilgin said at the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Bilgin, this is not only an indicator of cooperation but also trust and relations between our countries.

The investments in this cooperation will continue, stressed Bilgin.

The event was held on December 22 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez.

The forum was established within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic cooperation in the field of energy.