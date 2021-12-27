Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas 27 December 2021 16:25 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani oil prices varied last week, Trend reports on Dec. 27.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $76.69 per barrel, having increased by 77 cents (1.01 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $79.24 per barrel, while the minimum price - $72.04.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.84 per barrel last week, up by 76 cents (one percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $78.4 per barrel, while the minimum price - $71.18.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $70.91 per barrel last week, which is nine cents (0.12 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.19 per barrel, while the minimum price - $66.72.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $73.38 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by 29 cents (0.39 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.68 per barrel, while the minimum price - $69.03.

Oil grade/date

Dec. 20, 2021

Dec. 21, 2021

Dec. 22, 2021

Dec. 23, 2021

Dec. 24, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$72.04

$75.83

$77.45

$79.24

$78.92

$76.69

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$71.18

$74.97

$76.59

$78.4

$78.08

$75.84

Urals (EX NOVO)

$66.72

$70.38

$71.57

$73.19

$72.7

$70.91

Brent Dated

$69.03

$72.72

$74.11

$75.68

$75.37

$73.38

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 27)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev

