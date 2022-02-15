Azerbaijan presents conceptual paper for green energy zone in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A conceptual document for "green energy" zone in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], prepared jointly with the Japanese TEPSCO company, has been submitted to Azerbaijan’s government, the Energy Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, within the concept, energy supply options were evaluated depending on the population density and economic development scenarios.

Besides, the use of various "green" technologies, taking into account the energy potential of the liberated territories, was analyzed.

"In the first half of 2022, it’s planned to prepare a document which will include more than 17 detailed studies and proposals for the proposed scenario defined within the concept," the ministry stated.

The potential of solar energy in the liberated territories is estimated at nearly 7,200 megawatts, and wind energy - at 2,000 megawatts, the ministry noted.

"Thus, during the construction of power plants in the liberated territories, preference will be given to green energy projects," the ministry explained.

Moreover, according to the ministry, as part of the construction of small hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) in the liberated territories, 45 stations with a total capacity of 241.3 megawatts, including 41 hydroelectric power plants with a total potential capacity of 156 megawatts were identified.

At the same time, it was established that 34 stations were disabled during the occupation period, concluded the ministry.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev