Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.53 on September 5 compared to the previous price, amounting to $99.06 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 5 amounted to $97.53 per barrel, up by $1.59 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $72.24 per barrel on September 5, rising by 80 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by 62 cents compared to the previous price and made up $94.79 per barrel.