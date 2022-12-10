TAP to bring more gas to Italy this year – managing director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.10. Since the beginning of commercial operations, on 31 December 2020, until now, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported 18.5 billion cubic meters of gas, of which almost 16 billion went to in Italy alone, Luca Schieppati, TAP managing director, told Sole 24 Ore, Trend reports.

“As of 2022, TAP is expected to bring almost 10 billion cubic meters to Italy, 3 billion cubic meters more than 7 billion cubic meters in 2021,” he noted.

Schieppati went on to add that 25-28 million cubic meters of gas per day was delivered via TAP in the last few months at the reception terminal of Melendugno, in Puglia.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

