Azerbaijani state agency, "Siemens Energy" discuss co-op opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan's State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources and "Siemens Energy" discussed the opportunities for cooperation, Trend reports referring to the agency.

Director of the state agency Javid Abdullayev met with the representative of the German "Siemens Energy" company Yashar Musayev.

During the meeting, Javid Abdullayev gave detailed information on projects implemented in Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy, as well as on the use of hydrogen energy, contracts concluded with international companies in this direction, and the possibility of using the high potential of offshore wind energy in the production of green hydrogen in Azerbaijan.

In turn, Musayev made a presentation about the production of green hydrogen in the world, methods of producing hydrogen in industry, projects, and technologies that are planned to be implemented in this direction.