Azerbaijani energy minister, TAP executive director discuss prospects for hydrogen transporting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Luca Skyepatti, Executive Director of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) discussed the pipeline expansion and the prospects for transporting hydrogen, the minister tweeted, Trend reports.

Shahbazov said 15 percent of Italian gas consumption is supplied by TAP.

TAP is going to launch the first stage of expansion. The consortium will allocate 1.2 billion cubic meters of additional capacity per year under long-term contracts starting in 2026.

TAP expansion capacities are going to be carried out through regular market tests. The initial TAP capacity may be increased gradually to at least 20 billion cubic meters per year. The second stage of the market test is expected in 2023.

The TAP consortium aims to double the pipeline's capacity by 2027.