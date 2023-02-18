Azerbaijani oil prices drop

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 18 February 2023 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $85.34 per barrel on February 17, decreasing by $2.14 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.51 per barrel, down by $2.3 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $45.82 per barrel, increasing by $2.12 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, grew by $2.06 compared to the previous price and made up $82.08 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on February 18, 2023)

