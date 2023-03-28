Azerbaijan working on integration of bigger amount of renewable energy in energy system – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Azerbaijan is working on integration of bigger amount of renewable energy in its energy system, Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov, said, addressing the 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Trend reports.

“What is really challenging us is the integration of the bigger amount of renewable energy in our energy system, the balancing between the renewable sources of energy and traditional ones. We are working on that. We just attracted two companies to Azerbaijan: the American Tetra Tech, and the Turkish Efra company," he said.

Shahbazov also said that three years ago Azerbaijan attracted German VPC, and identified 1,500 megawatts of integration capacity for the country's grid.

"Now we are working further. We want to increase it up to 2,000 megawatts,” the minister explained.

Shahbazov went on to add that just within three years, Azerbaijan has contracted already for 470 megawatts of solar and wind energy projects. And they are already being worked on.

Shahbazov noted that together with BP, Azerbaijan is implementing a large project of 240 megawatts aimed at decarbonization of the country’s oil and gas sector.