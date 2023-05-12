SOCAR Türkiye's Mercury project stands on agenda - official

IZMIR, TÜRKIYE, May 12. SOCAR Türkiye's Mercury project stands on the agenda, Head of the Refinery and Petrochemicals Business Unit at the company, General Manager at Petkim [affiliate of SOCAR Türkiye] Anar Mammadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, bp, with which this project was planned, abandoned investments in the petrochemical sector and withdrew from the project.

"We believe that we will be able to carry out the implementation of the Mercury project with other investors," he said.

In 2018, bp and SOCAR Türkiye signed a cooperation agreement to assess the establishment of a joint venture that will build and operate a world-class petrochemical complex in Türkiye. In 2020, bp completely abandoned the petrochemical sector.